Man charged with crashing stolen pickup truck into Durham jewelry store

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with using a stolen pickup truck to smash through the plate-glass window of a jewelry store at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham last month.

Taki Jamel Leak of Durham faces several charges in the Dec. 1 incident, which was captured by surveillance cameras.

Investigators say Leak drove a stolen white-and-red pick-up truck through the front entry of Fink’s Jewelers about 5:30 a.m. that day. Once inside the store, Leak allegedly tried to steal jewelry, although police have not disclosed how much was taken.

Leak was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering -- one count for Streets at Southpoint and one for Fink’s Jewelers, Durham police said in a news release Wednesday.

He was also charged with injury to personal property, injury to real property, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail property, according to police.

Leak was being held in the Durham County jail Wednesday under a $17,500 bail, police reported.