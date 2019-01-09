Video shows Rolesville High principal and officer knocked down while breaking up fight

A video posted online Wednesday shows the principal of Rolesville High School and the police officer assigned to the school being knocked to the floor while trying to break up a fight in the cafeteria.

In a message sent home to Rolesville High families, principal Dhedra Lassiter told parents that a fight broke out Wednesday morning between four students in the cafeteria. Lassiter said that she and other staff members who were in the cafeteria at the time “immediately stepped in to try to stop the altercation.”

“During the brief skirmish, our SRO (school resource officer) and I were inadvertently bumped and fell to the floor,” Lassister said.

Lassister tried to downplay the video, telling parents that “the altercation appeared worse than it was.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“No one was seriously injured,” Lassister continued. “Thanks to the quick response and actions of our staff and SRO, we were quickly able to gain control of the situation.”

While federal student privacy laws prohibit her from sharing specific information about students, Lasster told parents she’s working with Wake County school system security “to determine appropriate disciplinary action for the students involved.” She added that the Rolesville Police is investigating any possible criminal actions.

“Please know that I care passionately about our students and our school,” Lassiter told parents. “Safety is our top priority and we are committed to providing an environment at Rolesville High School focused on teaching, learning, and supporting our students.

“Working with local law enforcement and WCPSS Security, we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of our students every day.”

Lassiter encouraged parents to talk with their children about their role in helping maintain a positive school environment

“Rolesville High School is a wonderful place to learn and grow,” Lassiter said. “We must be proud of our school, respect our classmates, and find civil ways to work out disagreements.

“That’s a responsibility that falls not only on our staff, but also on our students. We must all work together to maintain a school environment we can all be proud of.”

The new incident comes after Rolesville High School made national headlines in 2017 when video surfaced on social media showing a Rolesvile police officer breaking up a fight by picking up a female student and slamming her to the floor.

SHARE COPY LINK A video posted Jan. 3, 2017 on Twitter appears to show a police officer body slamming a female Rolesville High School student in the wake of a large fight at the school.

The officer later resigned and no criminal charges were filed.