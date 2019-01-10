Local

2 men charged in shooting of Raleigh police officer

By Josh Shaffer

January 10, 2019 07:03 AM

ABC11: Two men arrested in shooting of Raleigh police officer

Police have charged two men in the shooting that left a Raleigh officer seriously injured Wednesday evening, Jan. 9, 2019. Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, was charged Thursday with attempted murder. The officer was shot multiple times.
By
Up Next
Police have charged two men in the shooting that left a Raleigh officer seriously injured Wednesday evening, Jan. 9, 2019. Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, was charged Thursday with attempted murder. The officer was shot multiple times.
By
RALEIGH

Police have charged two men in the shooting that left a Raleigh officer injured by multiple gunshots Wednesday evening.

Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy, according to Raleigh-Wake City County Board of Identification. He was arrested on Wendy Lane.

In addition, police charged Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 20, with possession of a stolen firearm.

The officer was shot multiple times after trying to apprehend a suspect off Western Boulevard. The shooting shut down the I-440 Beltline Wednesday night and kept officers at WakeMed on an all-night vigil. On Thursday morning, police had taped off a city block around the Driftwood Apartment Complex, and a Jeep sat just outside it with its passenger window broken.

Police identified the officer as C.D. Ainsworth from the Southwest district, authorities reported. He came out of surgery early Thursday after the Wednesday-night shooting near Schaub Drive, said Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.

ainsworth.jpg
Raleigh police officer C.D. Ainsworth

A Florida native, Ainsworth graduated with a psychology degree from N.C. State University, according to the department’s website. He graduated from the Raleigh police academy in December 2017.

“The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff and the community,” Deck-Brown said in a news release. “We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family.”

RAL_010919-POLICESHOOTING-TEL05.JPG
Police block the intersection of Schaub Drive at Western Boulevard near where a Raleigh police officer was shot Wednesday night January 9, 2019.
TRAVIS LONG tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

Part of Interstate 440 was closed Wednesday evening, and so were many neighborhood streets as police searched for the second suspect.

Natalie Capp sat in her car on Driftwood Drive for over an hour, waiting to go home to her 18-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Deese.

Deese was home alone when she heard multiple gunshots, and then police sirens. Deese said she eventually moved from the living room to a bedroom and boarded up the door.

“I have a lot of anxiety right now, but I am managing,” she said over the phone.

POLICESHOOTING-NE-011019-RTW01.jpg
Crime scene tape along Teakwood Drive on Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. marks the area where Raleigh Police officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot on Wednesday night west of downtown Raleigh.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Some neighbors abandoned their vehicles and walked home as helicopters circled above. But Capp didn’t want to risk it.

“I’m freaked out and I want to walk but I don’t,” she said. “Someone might grab me and hold me hostage.”

See photos from around the scene near Western Blvd. and the WakeMed after a Raleigh police officer was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 9, 2019.

By

Josh Shaffer

Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.

  Comments  