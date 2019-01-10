2 men charged in shooting of Raleigh police officer

Police have charged two men in the shooting that left a Raleigh officer injured by multiple gunshots Wednesday evening.
Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy, according to Raleigh-Wake City County Board of Identification. He was arrested on Wendy Lane.
In addition, police charged Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 20, with possession of a stolen firearm.
The officer was shot multiple times after trying to apprehend a suspect off Western Boulevard. The shooting shut down the I-440 Beltline Wednesday night and kept officers at WakeMed on an all-night vigil. On Thursday morning, police had taped off a city block around the Driftwood Apartment Complex, and a Jeep sat just outside it with its passenger window broken.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police identified the officer as C.D. Ainsworth from the Southwest district, authorities reported. He came out of surgery early Thursday after the Wednesday-night shooting near Schaub Drive, said Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.
A Florida native, Ainsworth graduated with a psychology degree from N.C. State University, according to the department’s website. He graduated from the Raleigh police academy in December 2017.
“The Raleigh Police Department is grateful for all of the support from the various law enforcement agencies, the surgeons and medical staff and the community,” Deck-Brown said in a news release. “We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officer and his family.”
Part of Interstate 440 was closed Wednesday evening, and so were many neighborhood streets as police searched for the second suspect.
Natalie Capp sat in her car on Driftwood Drive for over an hour, waiting to go home to her 18-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Deese.
Deese was home alone when she heard multiple gunshots, and then police sirens. Deese said she eventually moved from the living room to a bedroom and boarded up the door.
“I have a lot of anxiety right now, but I am managing,” she said over the phone.
Some neighbors abandoned their vehicles and walked home as helicopters circled above. But Capp didn’t want to risk it.
“I’m freaked out and I want to walk but I don’t,” she said. “Someone might grab me and hold me hostage.”
Comments