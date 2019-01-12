Parts of central NC could see freezing rain, snow and ice starting Saturday night

Parts of the the Triangle are under a winter storm advisory Saturday.

Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are under the advisory, although little snow is expected to accumulate. Forecasters predict Wake County will be largely spared.

A dusting to an inch of snow is possible Saturday night for the northern Piedmont and counties bordering Virginia, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in an 11:30 a.m. briefing Saturday.

Alamance, Guilford and Forsyth are among several counties under a winter storm warning Saturday. Those areas are expected to experience more downed trees and powerlines.

Meteorologists are predicting freezing rain mainly north and east of Raleigh. The wintry mix could leave a glaze of ice up to a quarter inch thick in the area north of Interstate 85. The ice is expected to last through midday Sunday, with another round of snow predicted for Sunday evening north of U.S. 64.





Road conditions north of I-85 could be hazardous through Monday morning, especially on overpasses and secondary roads, the National Weather Service said. That area could also experience power outages.