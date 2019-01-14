Triangle Airbnbs made millions last year. Now Raleigh debates new rules for them.

Wake County Airbnb hosts made nearly $8 million in 2018 and welcomed nearly 68,000 guests.





The company-supplied numbers were released a day before a Raleigh City Council committee will discuss short-term rental regulations.

Short-term rentals — like Airbnbs and VRBO — are technically illegal in Raleigh, but city leaders agreed to not enforce the ban until new regulations are in place. After years of debate, hundreds of rooms and homes are available for short rentals with no rules on the books.

Airbnb reported “Research Triangle-area” hosts earned a total of $18 million from 143,000 guests in 2018. A majority of those guests visited Wake, Durham and Orange counties. A typical host earns about $6,000 in extra income from renting out rooms or homes.

Numbers for individual cities were not available. Raleigh has 640 of Wake County’s 890 Airbnb hosts, according to data previously provided by the company.

Here are the 2018 numbers:

Wake County hosts made $7.9 million from 68,000 guests





Durham County hosts made $5 million from 34,000 guests





Orange County hosts made $3.1 million from 23,000 guests





Chatham County hosts made $201,000 from 2,000 guests.

Raleigh’s proposed regulations allow two bedrooms or guest rooms to be rented out, but the permanent resident would have to live at the house during the rental. Renting out an entire home would not be allowed under the proposed rules.

The Healthy Neighborhoods Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at the Raleigh Municipal Building.

Airbnb defined the Research Triangle as the following counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren.