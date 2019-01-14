State trooper shot, search is underway for suspect, NC Highway Patrol says

The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a state trooper was shot in Wilson County Monday night, according to ABC11 WTVD, The News & Observer’s media partner.
A search is underway for a suspect, Sgt. Michael Baker said in the WTVD report.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the “suspect is on the run,” adding the unidentified trooper was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, according to a Facebook post.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as John David Jones, WRAL reported. The 36-year-old “should be considered armed and dangerous,” per the TV station.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jones was described by the sheriff’s office as approximately 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, and was seen wearing blue jeans, brown work boots, and green and dark blue coat, according to WITN.
The trooper has been identified as Daniel Harrell, who was “shot in the face,” but “his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening,” authorities said in a WRAL report.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Haynes and Beauvue roads, WTVD reported. That intersection is located southeast of Elm City and northeast of Wilson.
The trooper’s patrol vehicle was spotted at the scene around 7 p.m., and “appeared to have 12 bullet holes in the windshield and major front-end damage, according to WNCT.
Aerial coverage from WTVD’s helicopter showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles and other first responders at the purported scene.
As the investigation continues, other law enforcement agencies are adding their voices of support.
Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated. Please check back for additional details.
Comments