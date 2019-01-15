Raleigh man shot in home invasion on Fox Road

A Raleigh man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with suspects who broke into his North Raleigh home off Louisburg Road, police said.
The man was recovering Tuesday at WakeMed with injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening.
An unknown number of suspects forced their way into the home on the 4400 block of Fox Road and shots were fired on both sides, police said.
The investigation continues.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments