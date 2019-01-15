Ex-Wake deputies say they were fired for reporting officer’s homophobic remarks

Two Wake County deputies say newly elected Sheriff Gerald Baker fired them last month in retaliation for their expressing concern about a fellow officer’s homophobic comments.
That officer was promoted soon after Baker was sworn in, WRAL reported.
Former Master Deputies Gray Speight and Steven Williamson say they were fired three days before Christmas for reporting then Lt. Teddy Patrick’s comments during sensitivity training two years ago.
Speight and Williamson alleged Patrick said he would not enter a house if a man was wearing a dress and also outed a fellow deputy who was gay, WRAL reported. The station also obtained sheriff’s office investigative notes that indicated Patrick told an Asian employee in another sensitivity class that he bet she was good with chopsticks.
Former Sheriff Donnie Harrison demoted Patrick from lieutenant to senior investigator.
Patrick filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which upheld the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s action and denied his claim, WRAL reported.
In a statement to The News & Observer, Baker’s legal adviser, J. Rick Brown, defended the new sheriff, saying Patrick was promoted after a review of his work history, including the training-session comments in 2017.
“The training sessions you refer to resulted in action being taken by the former administration. Captain Patrick was promoted to his present position after a thorough review of his work history, including the training session comments and their context and purpose,” the statement said.
“Personnel changes, whether they are reassignments, demotions or terminations, can be difficult,” the statement continued. “The changes that have been made, and will continue to be made, will be done to provide a fair and inclusive environment for all employees of this office.”
