Lumberton police asking public for more details about Hania Aguilar’s accused killer

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department are using the agency’s Facebook page to ask residents for more information about the man charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of a teenage girl abducted from her home in November.

Police say Michael McLellan, 34, forced Hania Aguilar, 13, into a family member’s idling sports utility vehicle and abducted the teen from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

Hania’s body was found nearly three weeks later on Nov. 27, in an area near Wire Grass Road.





Police are asking about specific items that McLellan may have been in possession of, including a “weapon,” according to the message posted on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.





Local investigators, in tandem with FBI agents, say they are searching for information that could help them “pinpoint the movements” of McLellan between Nov. 4 and Nov. 13.

“Those dates cover the time period from the day before Hania was kidnapped to the day McLellan was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center,” investigators stated on the Facebook post.

Investigators are also seeking any information about a yellow bandanna and a yellow “cinch sack” that McLellan was known to carry around with him. They also want to know about “two small TV monitors that fit in the headrest of a vehicle” and white Adidas sneakers with three black stripes and “distinctive, colorful stitching.”

The FBI’s lab at Quantico, Va., conducted a forensic exam of the stolen SUV that was recovered on Nov. 8.

Preliminary test results from the state crime lab and policefindings led to McLellan being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of a child and concealment of a death.





McLellan is in custody in Raleigh Central Prison without benefit of bail, officials reported.

Police are asking the public to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 or 910-671-3846 if they have any information that might be helpful.