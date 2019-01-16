NC law limits labor’s power, so why is Durham creating a Workers’ Rights Commission?

City leaders want to support Durham’s workers but are constrained by state laws.

They’re creating a Durham Workers’ Rights Commission anyway, and they’re asking the Durham delegation in the N.C. General Assembly to support labor-rights legislation.

Next week, the City Council will ask state lawmakers to support a statewide minimum wage of $15 and to overturn the state ban on public sector employees’ collective bargaining. With an all-Democrat delegation, they’re likely to get support. N.C. Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr. has already said he will reintroduce a $15 minimum-wage bill.

Creating the Durham Workers’ Rights Commission will be on the City Council’s Jan. 22 consent agenda, a part of the agenda the council typically passes without discussion, Mayor Steve Schewel said last week. Council member Vernetta Alston took the lead after meeting with workers over the past several months, and council members recently ironed out details.

Schewel stressed the commission will only have advisory power.

“Our ability to enforce these rights is minimal,” Schewel said. “Just so everyone understands, we can be advocates, but our ability to enforce the rights of workers is not as strong as we would like it to be.”

Activist Takiyah Thompson told the council it is no mistake that union membership in North Carolina and South Carolina is so low, given the states’ history of slavery.

“Durham is a chocolate city,” Thompson said, meaning it has a large African-American population. “In the absence of strong unions, workers must have access to a body who will defend them to the constant attacks leveled to them from their bosses, and in a city with such a large black population.”

The commission was proposed about a year ago by several labor groups in Durham, including city workers and Duke University workers. It will have 13 people, appointed by the council, who live and work in the city. Members would serve two years, without compensation.

What the commission will do:

▪ Act as a public forum for hearing workers’ complaints

▪ Make recommendations to the Durham City Council

▪ Provide communication between organized and unorganized workers

▪ Support workers who want to form unions

▪ Create a workers bill of rights

In North Carolina, just 3.4 percent of workers belong to unions, the second lowest rate in the U.S., according to the the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics. In South Carolina, union membership is 2.6 percent, the lowest in the country. The nationwide union membership rate in 10.7 percent.

“This commission would allow the front-line workers to have an input on decisions and procedures being considered, holding management accountable for doing right by their employees and residents’ tax dollars,” said Daryl Brunson, a solid waste operator for the city and steward of the Durham City Workers Union.

The Durham City Workers Union is part of UE Local 150. Union member and recording secretary Sarah Vukelich said it’s important to remember that the Workers Rights Commission is a creation of the Durham Workers’ Assembly, composed of Durham unions along with other organized and unorganized workers.

Vukelich, an outdoor recreation specialist for Durham Parks & Recreation, said the commission will help the Durham Workers Assembly build workers’ power in their own workplaces, as well as across the city and state.

The commission will also enable the City Council to “collaborate with working-class grassroots organizing to defeat the Jim Crow ban on public-sector collective bargaining.”

This will be the second time in the past year that the council has called for overturning the collective bargaining ban, which prohibits organized public-sector employees from negotiating wages and benefits with their employers.

The Durham City Council passed a resolution in April 2018, proposed by Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson, calling for the state to overturn the ban.

Last year, Aiden Graham, campaign manager for the N.C. State AFL-CIO, said that Durham “probably has the most progressive city council in North Carolina.”