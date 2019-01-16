Raleigh officer was shot at close range as he approached two suspects, report says

Raleigh police officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot several times at close range as he approached two men who were apparently trying to break into a car, according to a report released Wednesday by the city manager.

One of the suspects, 23-year-old Cedric Jamal Kearney, then fired his weapon toward officer B.A. Halpin, who returned fire but did not strike Kearney, the report said.

City Manager Ruffin Hall issued the report outlining the events of Jan. 9, when Ainsworth was severely wounded. It is common practice for city managers to release what they call five-day reports after an officer-involved shooting.

Footage from body-worn cameras exists, the report said, but the police department will not ask a judge for permission to release the footage “due to its graphic and sensitive nature.”





The report offered few new details, including the extent of Ainsworth’s injuries. He underwent surgery at WakeMed that night, but police said they would not comment on his medical condition at the request of his family.

It’s also unclear why Kearney and the second suspect, Antonio Dequan Fletcher, were in the 1200 block of Teakwood Place that night.

Kearney has been charged with stealing a man’s wallet, cellphone and car on the street the week before, on Jan. 4. Ainsworth investigated the original case, according to police records.

Someone called police the night of Jan. 9 and said the vehicle that was stolen, a Dodge Dart, was back in the place where it was taken.

Ainsworth and Halpin were responding to the suspicious-vehicle call shortly after 8 p.m., the report said.

“Both officers parked their patrol vehicles some distance away from the location described by the 911 caller and responded on foot,” according to the report.





Once the officers got to the 1200 block of Teakwood, the report said, Halpin saw “two men who appeared to be attempting to break into a vehicle.”

“Officer Halpin gave commands for the suspects to show their hands,” the report said. “One suspect, later identified as Antonio Dequan Fletcher, complied with Officer Halpin’s command. The other suspect, later identified as Cedric Jamal Kearney, turned away from Officer Halpin and immediately encountered Officer Ainsworth. Mr. Kearney opened fire at very close range, striking Officer Ainsworth multiple times.”

Kearney continued to fire at Halpin as he ran away, according to the report.

Halpin began to tend to Ainsworth, and officers who arrived lifted Ainsworth into the back of a patrol car, the report said. On the way to the hospital, Ainsworth was transferred to an ambulance and taken to WakeMed.

A search for Kearney quickly began, and a Raleigh police K-9 “tracked and ultimately led officers to a storage shed on Wendy Lane, where Mr. Kearney was hiding,” according to the report.