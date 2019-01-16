Vehicle was traveling 100 mph before crash in Cary

Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash closed down U.S. 1 southbound near U.S. 64 near Cary.
ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported the news.
A Town of Cary official told ABC11 that the crash happened “after a chase” involving the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy saw a reckless driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff’s office told ABC11.
The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m.
Read more of the story from ABC11 here.
