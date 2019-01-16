Local

Vehicle was traveling 100 mph before crash in Cary

By ABC11

January 16, 2019 06:41 PM

Emergency vehicles can be seen responding to a high-speed chase Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, on U.S. 1 in Cary in this image made from a NCDOT traffic camera near mile marker 97.
Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash closed down U.S. 1 southbound near U.S. 64 near Cary.

A Town of Cary official told ABC11 that the crash happened “after a chase” involving the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy saw a reckless driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff’s office told ABC11.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

