After 6 homicides in 11 days, Durham officials call for ‘common-sense gun laws’ in NC

Durham officials called on state legislators Thursday to put in place “common-sense gun laws” in the aftermath of a rash of homicides in the first weeks of 2019.
Mayor Steve Schewel said it’s important to address the “root causes” of violence.
“First of all, and I have to mention this, we have got to have common-sense gun laws in this state,” he said.
Newly elected Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead echoed the mayor, saying it’s too easy for young people to access guns.
Officials gathered Thursday to address the six homicides that occurred in Durham and Durham County in the first 11 days of the year. They tried to reassure the community that Durham is not a dangerous place, and the spate of homicides were outside the norm.
Durham saw a decrease in violent crime and gun violence last year, the mayor said. In 2018, violent crime in Durham dropped 13.5 percent and gun violence dropped 20 percent.
“I don’t want to to lose sight of the big picture,” he said. “Durham is a safe city.”
Five of the recent homicides occurred in Durham, and one was in the county, Police Chief Cerlelyn “CJ” Davis said. Three of the five cases in Durham were domestic, she said, including the deaths of a 20-year-old woman and her 10-month old daughter.
The Durham Police Department has a unit dedicated to domestic violence, she said. Birkhead said the sheriff’s office has dedicated more resources to its domestic violence unit.
