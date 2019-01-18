Durham school bus hit by stray bullet; driver treated for injuries from flying glass

A stray bullet hit a Durham school bus on Friday afternoon, police and school officials said.
Bus number 218 from Shepard Middle School was struck near 1835 Cheek Road, said Durham schools spokesman Chip Sudderth. The bus was hit just after 3 p.m., said Wil Glenn of the Durham Police Department.
No students were hurt, Glenn said.
The bus driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for injuries from flying glass, according to Sudderth.
School officials said there were 15 students on the bus at the time it was struck.
Sudderth said Shepard Middle Principal Micah Copeland and Durham schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga came to the scene to offer support, along with school system transportation and security officials.
“We are grateful for the Shepard Middle School staff and for the Durham Police Department for taking such good care of our students,” Sudderth said in a statement.
