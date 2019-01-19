Authorities find 21 dead horses on abandoned farm in southern Wake County, reports say

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of 21 horses and a dog in southern Wake County, multiple media outlets reported.

Deputies were called to a property in the 10000 block of Fanny Brown Road Friday where the dead animals were found, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Eric Curry of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office told ABC11 the situation is being treated as an animal cruelty investigation. The animals were removed by animal control officers.

Neighbors discovered the dead animals, according to ABC11.

Gwen Roberts, who runs Horses for Hope near the property, told ABC11 that a neighbor contacted her because she suspected there might be animals in trouble there. They walked through the woods and found the dead horses.

“When I walked back there and went around the corner, it was just horrifying,” Roberts told ABC11. “It was just bad. It was really bad. They didn’t have to die. All they had to do is ask for help. It’s really sad.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.