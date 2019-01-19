Mami’s rotisserie restaurant finally opened, but a fire has closed it indefinitely

After much anticipation, Mami’s rotisserie chicken restaurant opened its second location on Friday.

But an early morning fire Saturday morning has caused the Peruvian restaurant at 6711 Glenwood Ave. to close indefinitely, its owners wrote on Facebook.

Raleigh firefighters were called to Mami’s Latin Style Rotisserie Chicken just before 3 a.m., according to a report from the Raleigh Fire Department.

When they arrived, they found smoke pouring from the roof and the rear of the building, according to the fire department report. It took about half an hour to extinguish the fire.





Investigators said an accidental electrical fire caused about 30 percent damage to the building. No one was injured.

“After our long awaited and exciting opening we are saddened to announce that Mami’s suffered a fire last night,” the restaurant said in the Facebook post. “It is too early to tell what the damages are but we will be closed until further notice. Please bear with us during this difficult time as we diligently work to re-open. Thank you to those who have shown your continuous support.”





The restaurant could not be reached for comment.

Mami’s is the second location of the popular rotisserie restaurant; the original is on Wake Forest Road. At 9,300 square feet, the second location was expected to be three times the size of the Wake Forest Road restaurant, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

Renovations took more than a year. It’s the latest in a string of restaurants to occupy the building.