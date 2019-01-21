Wake Forest teen charged with making school threat

A Wake Forest teenager was charged Sunday with threatening “mass violence” at school through the social media site Snapchat, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Isaiah David Napier, 18, told investigators the online post was a joke and that he made the threat “against students who he claimed were making comments about his mother,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The post “showed what appeared to be a large, caliber automatic assault rifle, which was later found to be an airsoft gun, which is similar to paintball guns,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday morning.

Napier faces a felony charge of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.





Investigators learned that Napier lives near Jones Dairy Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.