1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after construction site accident in North Raleigh

One person died and two others were injured when a trench collapsed at a North Raleigh construction site Tuesday.
The accident happened about 11 a.m. at 611 Triangle Town Boulevard, the site of a planned 382-unit apartment complex near the Triangle Town Center mall, according to Harold K. Jordan & Company.
The person who died worked for Vertical Walls, a sub-contractor on the project, according to HKJ, the Apex-based construction firm that is building the complex.
At the time of the accident, workers were “preparing an area where a retaining wall was being built for a stormwater retention pond and excavating for wall construction,” HKJ said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to this worker’s family and all those involved with the accident that occurred today,” said Hal Jordan, president and founder of HKJ. “Our number one priority is to always offer the safest workplace possible for our employees and subcontractors.”
The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating. An investigation can take anywhere from a few weeks to six months, state labor officials reported.
Raleigh officials in late 2017 approved the project, called the Raleigh Piedmont, according to documents filed with the city’s planning department.
Doug Smolev, a managing partner on the project, said he learned about the accident early Tuesday afternoon.
“We just feel awful,” he said. “I’m waiting to get more information.”
Harold K. Jordan & Company hired Honeycutt Construction Services to clear, grade and pave the site ahead of construction, according to the statement. Honeycutt hired Vertical Walls as a sub-contractor.
This is a developing story.
