Wondering if you should apply to a Wake magnet school? 36 just got national awards.

By T. Keung Hui

January 22, 2019 04:16 PM

Video produced by the Wake County Public Schools highlights its magnet school programs in advance of the Magnet Schools of America’s 33rd National Conference being held April 22-25 in Raleigh.
RALEIGH

Three dozen Wake County magnet schools have received national awards, school officials announced Tuesday, at a time when parents are making decisions about where to send their children this fall.

Farmington Woods, Fox Road, Joyner and Wiley elementary schools; Daniels, Martin, Moore Square and Reedy Creek middle schools; Athens Drive and Millbrook high schools and Wake STEM Early College received the School of Excellence Award from Magnet Schools of America.

Those 11 schools are now in the running to win the national trade organization’s top awards.

In addition, Brooks, Brentwood, Combs, Conn, Douglas, Fuller, Green, Hunter, Kingswood, Powell, Smith, Washington, Wendell and Zebulon elementary schools; Carnage, Carroll, Centennial Campus, East Garner, East Millbrook and Ligon middle schools; Broughton, Enloe and Garner high schools; Vernon Malone College and Career Academy and Wake Early College of Health and Sciences High received the School of Distinction Award.

Wake County annually does well in the national competition, with 31 schools being recognized in 2018. Last year, Farmington Woods was named the top magnet elementary school in the United States, and April Guenzler, a kindergarten teacher at Brooks Elementary, was named National Teacher of the Year.

Since 1982, Wake has used the magnet program to diversify school enrollments, fill under-enrolled schools and provide additional educational opportunities. Magnet schools offer programs typically not found at regular schools, such as advanced arts and foreign language courses.

Wake’s application period to get into magnet schools and year-round schools for the 2019-20 school year ends Jan. 30. Go to https://www.wcpss.net/domain/90 for more information.

