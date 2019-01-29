NC State student stole part of former basketball court at Reynolds Coliseum, police say

A 21-year-old man faces charges after police say he stole a section of the former basketball court at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State University campus.
Benjamin Christopher Ogburn of Virginia is accused of taking part of the court on Dec. 7, according to an arrest warrant. Campus police say he wore a mask while inside the building.
The stolen property was worth $1,350, and the incident caused more than $200 in damage, police said.
Ogburn was charged with larceny, injury to personal property and wearing a mask or hood on public property.
He is a junior studying construction engineering at N.C. State, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
N.C. State officials said the stolen pieces of the court were returned, and one was damaged, according to ABC11.
Reynolds Coliseum is a well-known spot on the Raleigh campus and was home to the Wolfpack men’s basketball team for years. The venue reopened in 2016 after a major renovation.
