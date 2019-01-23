Leesville Road High School gets a new principal

The man who has led the Wake County school system’s first and only boys-only school will now lead Leesville Road High School in North Raleigh.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Ian Solomon will start as principal of Leesville on Feb. 18 with a salary of $125,700. Solomon was principal of Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh until he was chosen to be the first principal of the Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy in Raleigh, which opened in 2012.

Leesville lost its last principal when Anthony Muttillo was promoted in October to Wake’s assistant superintendent for human resources.

Also on Tuesday, it was announced that Charles Langley will be interim principal of Richland Creek Elementary School in Wake Forest from Feb. 1 to April 30 and Diane Pridgen will be interim principal of Hodge Road Elementary School in Knightdale from Jan. 24 to March 22. John Williams’ contract as interim principal of Apex High School was extended to May 31.