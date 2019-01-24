Two-car collision that injured a motorist will cost Wake schools $135,000

The Wake County school system is paying $135,000 to a man who was injured in a 2014 car accident by a vehicle driven by a school district employee.

Dennis Earl Fjelstad filed a lawsuit in January 2017 in Wake County Superior Court saying he suffered “painful and disabling personal injuries” as a result of a April 2014 two-car collision on Capital Boulevard in North Raleigh.

The Wake County school system announced the settlement on Tuesday night. Under the agreement, the school system agreed to pay the $135,000 while denying liability for the accident.

According to the lawsuit, Fjelstad was traveling west on Oak Forest Drive in Raleigh while a passenger car owned by the school system was going north on Capital Boulevard. The lawsuit says that the car driven by the school employee failed to stop, causing the vehicles to collide.

Court records don’t show that any charges were filed in the accident.

The lawsuit was dismissed in December after the settlement was reached. Fjelstad’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

The school system has announced several other lawsuit settlements in the past two months, including $1.5 million to a Raleigh mother whose left leg was amputated after she fell at a school and $550,000 to the family of a Cary student who suffered a head injury from a fall at a school.