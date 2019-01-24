Man found shot to death in Durham motel room, police say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday morning at a motel in southern Durham.
Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting at HomeTowne Studios at 5008 N.C. 55, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. They found a man dead of at least one gunshot wound inside a motel room.
The victim’s name has not been made public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
