Local

Man found shot to death in Durham motel room, police say

By Thomasi McDonald

January 24, 2019 03:13 PM

DURHAM

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday morning at a motel in southern Durham.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting at HomeTowne Studios at 5008 N.C. 55, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. They found a man dead of at least one gunshot wound inside a motel room.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Hines at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Thomasi McDonald

Thomasi McDonald is a veteran journalist who writes about crime and public safety issues.

  Comments  