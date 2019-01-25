WRAL’s David Crabtree admits on-air to ‘inappropriate’ relationship, cites church fallout

WRAL-TV lead anchor David Crabtree surprised viewers tonight with a personal announcement delivered at the end of the station’s 6 p.m. newscast.
Crabtree announced that he had lost his position as a member of the clergy in the Episcopal Church because of an inappropriate relationship that violated church rules.
Crabtree’s statement was also posted online on the WRAL website:
“You may know that I am a member of the clergy in the Episcopal Church. On Friday, the church announced I have lost that position because I violated church rules.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Years ago, I had a consensual relationship with a woman ... A relationship the church deemed inappropriate.
“I accept the decision. My actions were unacceptable. I apologize.
“My faith remains strong. I seek God’s forgiveness. I hope that, in time, I might earn yours.”
Crabtree, who is divorced with two adult daughters, was an ordained deacon at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh.
Joel Davis, vice president and general manager at WRAL, provided the following statement to The News & Observer Friday evening:
“David Crabtree made a statement Friday night about a personal matter that is between him and the Episcopal church. He will continue his long career here at WRAL. His statement speaks for itself.”
Crabtree has been in TV news for more than 35 years, taking over as the lead anchor at WRAL when Charlie Gaddy retired in 1994. He is a native of Tennessee who has lived in Raleigh since 1994.
Crabtree announced his retirement from WRAL last year and was set to retire at the end of 2018, but postponed that retirement to continue working in news.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Comments