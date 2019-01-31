The U.S. 64 bridge over the Alligator River is closed because of mechanical problems

If you’re driving to the coast on U.S. 64, you may want to check to see if the Alligator River bridge has reopened.
The bridge was closed early Thursday afternoon after the locking mechanism on the swing-span failed to work. The swing-span appears to be in the correct position, said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Hass, but without the locks in place, NCDOT doesn’t want to send traffic over it.
While the bridge is closed, beach-bound traffic from the Triangle is being detoured onto U.S. 17 at Williamston north to Elizabeth City, then on to U.S. 158 and across the Wright Memorial Bridge to Kitty Hawk. The detour adds about 34 miles to a trip to the entrance to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge stretches nearly 3 miles across the Alligator River between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The two-lane bridge, with a swing-span near the middle to allow boats to pass through, was completed in 1962 and is considered out of date.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The bridge was closed twice last winter, for a week each time, so contractors could work on the mechanical and electrical systems on the swing-span. That work was part of a larger $16.7 million repair project that included a new epoxy surface on the deck, joint replacements and repairs to the concrete structure.
For the latest on the bridge, go to DriveNC.gov.
Comments