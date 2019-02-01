They tried to extort money from men who responded to online sex ads, Raleigh police say

Three men face charges of extortion after police say they threatened to expose Triangle residents who responded to online sex ads.
Ramell Shaquan Thompson, 22, and Charles John Wade III, 21, both of Raleigh, and Demarques Lanell Thompkins, 20, of Chicago, were charged with conspiracy and extortion. They were arrested this week.
The suspects tried to get money from three victims — all men — who had responded to sex advertisements, Raleigh police said. They threatened to tell the men’s families, police and one of the victim’s employers about the responses to the ads, according to arrest warrants.
The men accused of extortion had the following bond amounts: $100,000 for Thompson; $200,000 for Wade; and $150,000 for Thompkins, according to court documents.
