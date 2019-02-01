Driving into downtown Raleigh on Capital this weekend? Be prepared for a detour.

Southbound Capital Boulevard will be closed this weekend so workers can shift traffic to the new bridge over Peace Street.

Southbound Capital is scheduled to be shut down just north of Peace Street starting at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed until early Monday morning. Traffic will be detoured onto Dortch Street, then directed south on West Street to Peace or further south into downtown.

Traffic traveling north out of downtown on Capital will not be affected.

The new span is one of two being built to carry Capital Boulevard over Peace Street as part of a larger project to overhaul a 1-mile stretch of Capital north of downtown. Along with replacing the 71-year-old bridge over Peace Street, the N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring the interchange with new on and off ramps.

NCDOT is also replacing the bridge that used to carry Wade Avenue over Capital Boulevard. Part of the replacement bridge opened in December, allowing traffic from northbound Capital to get on to westbound Wade.

But the eastbound side of the new bridge has not opened yet, while contractors work to finish the connection from the bridge onto northbound Capital. Until that work is finished, sometime in April, drivers wishing to go from eastbound Wade Avenue onto northbound Capital Boulevard will be directed on a detour that includes Glenwood Avenue and Peace Street.