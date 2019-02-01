Neighbors take fight against Durham-Orange light-rail yard to court

Southwest Durham residents have filed a lawsuit to keep a proposed light-rail maintenance yard out of their neighborhood.

The complaint against the city of Durham and GoTriangle seeks to nullify the City Council’s rezoning for the rail yard. Brown & Bunch law firm in Chapel Hill filed the complaint on behalf of six South Durham neighbors: John Gunter, Patricia Gunter, Virginia Meihaus, Betty Ray Hoffman, Jon Hoffman and Joan Hart.

The lawsuit claims that the rezoning vote is illegal spot zoning, because the light industrial zoning is different than the suburban area around it.

David W. Owens, UNC School of Government Gladys H. Coates Professor of Public Law and Government, said the plaintiffs have a better chance of the court overturning the Council decision if it is deemed spot zoning.

“The burden is on the city to show that what they’ve done is reasonable,” Owens said.

Durham City Attorney Patrick Baker said the city has received the complaint but not yet reviewed it in detail.

“At some point in time in the near future we will brief Council on the matter. We will respond on behalf of the City at some point likely through our legal filings,” Baker said in a statement.

Owens said a judge will determine if there there some reasonable basis for Council’s decision. The court will look at size, consistency of the plan, benefits and detriments to the landowners, he said.

“It’s like a landfill or something else — nobody wants to live next to trash — but if you have a light rail system you need a maintenance yard,” Owens said.

In December, the council voted to rezone land for the operations and maintenance facility for the planned Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project. If approved, the 19-stop, 17.7-mile line would connect UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to Duke and N.C. Central universities in Durham, with stops in between.

The light-rail operations and maintenance facility would be built on 25 acres off Farrington Road near Interstate 40.

Homeowners in nearby Culp Arbor and Prescott Place, as well as parents of Creekside Elementary School students, opposed the rezoning, sharing concerns about potential noise, lights and property values.

Hoffman, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, visited Charlotte with council members to see the Charlotte light-rail yard and building.

“We were hoping we’d like the ROMF [rail operations and maintenance facility], but instead we left Charlotte more concerned than when we went,” Hoffman told Council members in December.

The Durham Planning Commission did not recommend the rezoning, splitting 4-4. The facility would be open all the time and have space for light-rail administration offices, rail car maintenance and storage.

“This is the best location, even with its problems,” Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said before voting Dec. 3 for the rezoning. “I think this project is really important for our community.”

What’s next

Owens, the government and law professor, said that the timeline for the lawsuit going through court could be nine months to a year, or years if there is an appeal.

It shouldn’t delay GoTriangle’s final application to the Federal Transit Administration for light rail funding due at the end of April.

“The rezoning is presumed valid until the court says otherwise. It doesn’t put the city’s zoning on hold. The city has rezoned it, it will stay in the zone until the judge says otherwise,” Owens said.