Search for missing mother and baby in NC is over; authorities say it was all fake

By Sarah Nagem

February 01, 2019 09:15 PM

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Thursday said they are looking for a missing infant.
A woman and her baby are safe after a 24-hour search and investigation led authorities to realize the whole thing was a ploy for money.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday made the announcement Friday night, according to multiple media outlets.

A woman, Danilla Bethea, has been arrested, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

that sparked a large law enforcement search were false,

