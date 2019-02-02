Krispy Kreme Challenge brings out the costumed, the almost naked and NC’s schools chief

And you will know us by the trail of glaze.
And, maybe, vomit as well.
Raleigh’s most absurdist charity event, the Krispy Kreme Challenge, returned to the streets of downtown Saturday for its 15th year — an impressive streak for an event that asks so much of those that participate in it.
The challenge — starting all the way back in 2004 — demands that runners journey the 2.5 miles from the Memorial Belltower on N.C. State University’s campus to the Krispy Kreme store on North Person Street, wolf down a dozen doughnuts and then, painstakingly, run all the way back to the belltower.
For those counting along, that’s 2,400 calories and 5 miles total. Oh, and it takes place all within one hour to boot.
It’s enough to make someone keel over.
Jackson Winchester, a senior at N.C. State, was one of those nearly felled by the task.
Bent over a bush on North Person Street — exactly halfway through the challenge — Winchester was attempting to eat a dozen doughnuts, chug water and throw up; all simultaneously.
“This is good as it gets,” Winchester said through a grimace. “I’ve never eaten 12 doughnuts before ... it’s worse than I thought that it was.”
Why put yourself through this? For N.C. State students, it’s nearly a requirement to get your diploma.
“I graduate in May; I gotta do it,” Winchester said.
Through pained expressions, many participants seemed to express regret at the punishment the challenge brings. Though, that pain is quickly shrugged off.
At least I get a t-shirt and it’s for charity, said Lindsay Macher, who managed to scarf down seven of the 12 doughnuts.
“But I am not doing it again,” she said with a laugh.
For all of its spectacle — with people running in elaborate costumes (sumo, dinosaur and unicorn suits galore) or barely anything at all (several wore speedos in the 33-degree weather) — the challenge has done great work for charity.
This year’s run raised $190,000 for UNC Children’s Hospital, an 11.8 percent increase over last year. In total, since it was founded, the event has raised nearly $1.7 million for UNC Children’s Hospital.
One of the participants this year was State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson, who last year promised to run in the challenge if teachers through the state anonymously completed the 2018 Teaching Working Conditions Survey.
Johnson said he had been training all year — running up and down Hillsborough Street every morning, though without the doughnuts — to get into shape for the event.
“I’ll give myself an A,” he said of his performance, noting that he ate all dozen doughnuts before crossing the finish line.
“This was a very tough challenge, but it is just a small token of fun appreciation for our teachers across the state and it is nothing compared to what they do day in and day out.”
Johnson added that 110,000 educators across the state filled out the survey, a number he said was a record for completing the annual survey.
When asked whether he was close to throwing up, Johnson shook his head.
“Nope, nope, I am good,” he said. “Now, I just got a real sugar high.”
