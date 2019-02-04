Man banned from doing repaving work in NC used aliases to scam customers, police say

A man who is banned from doing repaving work in North Carolina is accused of using aliases to scam multiple people in Chatham County by promising to repave their driveways and then charging them more than the original price.
Tommy Clack, 47, of Sanford was arrested Wednesday.
Clack went to victims’ homes and told them he could offer a “good price” for driveway repavement because there were extra materials, according to a news release issued Monday by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
“Victims claim Clack would initially agree to a low price and begin work, only to charge hundreds or thousands more than the agreed upon price after completing the job,” according to the news release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Clack also wanted more money from victims who weren’t satisfied with the quality of his work, the sheriff’s office said.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office had previously banned Clack “from performing any paving or driveway work in the state due to his fraudulent history,” according to the news release.
Clack used aliases and various names for his business, and local investigators connected him to similar crimes in other areas, the sheriff’s office said.
Clack faces four counts of obtaining property by false pretense and failure to give right to cancel off sale premises. His bond was set at $35,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court March 4.
Comments