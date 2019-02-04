Raleigh high school will get extra security Tuesday due to online shooting threat

Extra security will be at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh on Tuesday following a threat of a school shooting posted on social media.

In an automated message sent to families, assistant principal Kathryn Fehling said the school administration began to receive reports Monday afternoon of a social media post depicting a photo of a threat written on a bathroom wall saying “Don’t come to 2/5/19 through 2/10/19, I’m going to shoot the Murphy.”

Leesville’s East Building is named after the late Richard Murphy, the school’s first principal.

Fehling said they notified the Wake County school system’s security department and Raleigh police as soon as they learned of the threat. She said while the investigation is ongoing, extra law enforcement and Wake school security will be on the campus.

In the message, Fehling reminded families that making threats against the school is subject to both school disciplinary action and criminal prosecution. She urged students with information on the crime to contact the school or law enforcement immediately.

“These actions are not funny,” Fehling said. “These actions are not taken lightly.”

Students and parents can also report safety concerns on the district’s anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.

Threats have soared in Wake and around the country since the February 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Before the start of this school year, the FBI teamed up with the Wake County school system and local law enforcement agencies to warn about the consequences of making false threats of school violence.