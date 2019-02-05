Durham police release sketches in hopes of identifying woman’s remains found in 2016

Durham police have shared sketches they hope will help identify a woman whose remains were found in October 2016 on Carpenter Fletcher Road.
The sketches from the FBI are of a woman believed to have been a white female who was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 25 to 35 years old, according to police.
“The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the remains may have been there for up to 10 years,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. J.D. Piatt at 919-560-4440, ext. 29326 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments