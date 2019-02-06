February seems confused, as the Triangle could see record-breaking temperatures

Spring-like weather this week could break records in the Triangle.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 77 degrees Wednesday, which is the record temperature for that day, set in 2008.
On Thursday, the high temperature is expected to reach 79 degrees, which would exceed the 76-degree record set in 2017, according to the weather service.
Temperatures in the 70s will continue into Friday, and then winter will return. The weather service predicts the high temperature Saturday will be 48 degrees.
Normal high temperatures at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this time of year are close to 53 degrees, according to weather service records.
Typically, high temperatures start to reach the 70s in April, records show.
