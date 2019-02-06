Local

Raleigh man charged with child abuse is accused of hitting a 14-year-old with a wire

By Simone Jasper

February 06, 2019 10:20 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification
Raleigh

A Raleigh man was arrested Tuesday for child abuse after police say he struck a 14-year-old with a wire.

Diego Armando Duran-Gonzalez was charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.

Raleigh police say Duran-Gonzalez in August hit a child with a wire, causing minor lacerations and bruising to the child’s back, arms, legs, buttocks and face.

Also in August, Duran-Gonzalez caused injuries that included swelling and contusions to a child’s back, arms and legs, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Arrest warrants don’t indicate whether the child with those injuries is the same one Duran-Gonzalez is accused of assaulting with a wire.

A court document lists his bond amount at $75,000.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

