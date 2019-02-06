ICE raid in Sanford led to 27 arrests, federal agency says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 27 people Tuesday during a raid of a manufacturing company in Sanford, the federal agency said Wednesday.

Agents arrested 25 people on criminal charges and two people for civil immigration violations, ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said in an email.

The arrests at Bear Creek Arsenal in Sanford were part of an ongoing investigation, she said.

The advocacy group Alerta Migratoria NC said ICE on Tuesday came to other Sanford businesses, The News & Observer reported.

Chris Barnes, an immigration attorney, said federal agents raided Moore’s Machine Company, which has the same address as Bear Creek Arsenal.

ICE makes arrests daily and “conducts targeted immigration enforcement,” Cutrell said in the email. “If arrests were made yesterday at other locations in North Carolina, they were separate from the criminal investigation and subsequent arrests that took place at Bear Creek Arsenal.”

The agents making the arrests were from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division, which enforces crimes such as human trafficking, document fraud and international art theft, she said.

The investigation that led to Tuesday’s ICE operation was focused on identity theft and fraud, Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter said in a statement posted on social media Tuesday. He said “it is unclear at this time if the local business was at fault.”