Durham Cub Scout kneels during Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meeting

By Joe Johnson

February 06, 2019 03:07 PM

DURHAM

A protest popularized by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made its way to Durham Monday night.

A 10-year-old Cub Scout dropped to a knee as his Pack 451 led the Pledge of Allegiance opening the City Council meeting.

Video of the meeting on the city’s website shows Liam Holmes kneel, with his hand over his heart, when the pack started the pledge.

“What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors,” Liam Holmes said in a story first reported by WNCN.

His father, Scott Holmes, a Durham attorney, told WNCN that he had discussed it with his son before the meeting but didn’t know if he would perform the protest.

On the city website’s video, Mayor Steve Schewel is heard praising Liam’s protest.

“To the scout that expressed his conscience by kneeling, we will say we endorse and appreciate all expressions of conscience in Durham City Council,” Schewel said.

Efforts to reach Scott Holmes for comment have been unsuccessful Wednesday.

Holmes, who supervises the Civil Litigation Clinic at N.C. Central University, is a civil rights attorney who has represented many of the defendants in the Confederate monument protests in Durham and Chapel Hill and other causes across the Triangle.

