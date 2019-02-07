Groups say Duke University impasse threatens to kill Durham-Orange light rail project

Duke University is putting the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project — and the housing, jobs and economic development it could bring — in danger of failing, local coalitions and transit supporters say

The 17.7-mile line would connect UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with Duke and N.C. Central universities in Durham, and points in between.

Local groups will rally Thursday evening, calling on Duke President Vincent Price to resolve the university’s and medical center’s concerns about the $3.3 billion project by the end of February. The project cost includes an estimated $852 million to $947 million in interest on short- and long-term debt, according to GoTriangle documents.

A news conference — with Durham CAN (Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods), the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit, Durham Congregations in Action and the People’s Alliance — begins at 5 p.m. at the Durham Station, 515 W. Pettigrew St.





The local groups also encouraged their supporters to email Price and express their concern that Duke is threatening to derail the project.





“These groups call on Duke University to recognize that we are at a crossroads, and urge university leadership to make the right decision to back the DOLRT,” they said in a news release.

Michael Schoenfeld, Duke’s vice president for public affairs and government relations, responded to questions in an email about the planned rally Thursday afternoon.





“We are working with Go Triangle to address the university’s continuing concerns about aspects of the construction and operations of the light rail system that could compromise community health, research and patient safety at Duke,” he said.

The project also has the backing of former Durham mayors Wib Gulley, also a former N.C. senator, and Nick Tennyson, also a former secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation. Both have said the light-rail project is an investment in transit, jobs and economic growth.





“In recent decades we’ve prevailed in the competition to become a top place to live, work and play,” the men wrote in a Sep. 6 op-ed. “But it’s not the time to congratulate ourselves. We must do more than try to handle traffic – we have to provide mobility options to remain as competitive as we have been for the quality of life we all want to have.”

Agreements deadline

GoTriangle officials have until April 30 to get 12 critical agreements signed, including the one with Duke, and submit an application for $1.23 billion to the Federal Transit Administration. The deadline must be met in order to get federal funding by Nov. 30 — a deadline set by the state for receiving $190 million in state money for the project.





Durham and Orange counties would pay the rest — and any interest on debt — through a dedicated half-cent sales tax and car rental and registration fees.

The project has gone through many changes since first being proposed more than 25 years ago. The latest version has undergone even more changes since engineering work started in 2017.

Some of the biggest changes, including a $90 million elevation of the light-rail tracks along Erwin Road by the Duke and VA medical centers and an $81 million plan to add a tunnel and two bridges to Pettigrew Street in downtown Durham, have come in just the last six months.







This map released by GoTriangle on Friday shows where the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit line would run underground though downtown Durham and then run on elevated tracks on two proposed bridges. GoTriangle

FTA officials are still reviewing the tunnel and bridge system, which was designed as a way to avoid closing the Blackwell Street railroad crossing to cars and pedestrians between downtown Durham and the American Tobacco campus.

The proposed closure of the crossing prompted Michael Goodmon, senior vice president of Capitol Broadcasting Co., and Brad Brinegar, chairman of the advertising agency McKinney, to resign from the nonprofit GoTransit Partners fundraising board in November.











Although neither man has returned to the board, Capitol Broadcasting agreed in January to donate the required right-of-way for the light rail project, a spokesman said. He did not elaborate on the value of that donation, but said it would require the Blackwell Street crossing to be maintained for cars and pedestrians, as well as “other critical infrastructure issues related to the most recent proposal.”





GoTriangle must raise $102.5 million in private cash and land donations the project needs. Aside from the Blackwell Street right-of-way, the only other donations so far are $15 million in land from UNC and N.C. Central universities. A separate donation of federal land from the Durham VA Medical Center does not count toward the local donations needed.





Duke letter

Duke President Price cited the downtown crossing, before the tunnel was proposed, in a November letter to GoTriangle as a reason that Duke could not support the project’s design. Duke is also concerned about how the project will affects its medical and research facilities on Erwin Road.

Among the concerns, Price noted the concrete barriers and piers for the elevated track might “create difficult and perhaps dangerous conditions” for ambulances. The light-rail route also would pass just steps from Duke Hospital — the city’s only Level 1 trauma center — raising issues of how noise, vibrations and construction could affect those facilities, patients and a vital hospital utility line, Price said. A required 100-foot buffer around the Global Health Research Building also is critical, he said.

GoTriangle has publicly responded to one Duke concern — about an at-grade crossing at Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard — with a traffic study looking at the possibility of more elevated tracks.

Price appointed Duke Executive Vice President Tallman Trask III as the principal liaison for the project, with “sole authority to provide information and make decisions on all operational issues.”

The sides don’t appear to have reached any agreements since that letter was sent. GoTriangle officials have referred questions about Duke’s plans to Schoenfeld.

Schoenfeld responded in a Feb. 4 email to questions about the negotiations: “We’ll decline to comment.”

Duke also has declined requests since November for interviews with Price, Trask and other university officials.

Light-rail supporters said the issue is about more than a train line connecting three major employers in Durham and Orange counties. It’s also about opportunities to provide affordable housing, jobs and economic development at the 19 planned stations, most of which will be in Durham.

“By connecting people to jobs, education and healthcare in a more equitable way light rail will better position our community to improve health outcomes, increase economic mobility and create shared prosperity in our community,” the Durham People’s Alliance said in a news release. “The Light Rail Transit is a key step in making Durham a place where all people can live well.”





Project critics, on the other hand, have said those things can be achieved without light rail, and that better bus routes and bus-rapid transit, which is a large part of Wake County’s transportation plan, would serve more people for less money. Others note the rapidly changing field of transportation, which could include more driverless cars and ride-sharing services in the future, and the falling rates of ridership for existing bus and rail systems.

A group of southwest Durham residents also has filed a lawsuit to stop the proposed light-rail maintenance yard planned for their neighborhood. The lawsuit claims the city council’s rezoning of land for the Farrington Road facility is illegal spot zoning, because it differs from the zoning of the mostly residential land around it.

Staff writer Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan contributed to this story.