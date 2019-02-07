Six more people in NC have died from the flu. We’re reaching the peak of flu season.

Six people in North Carolina died from the influenza virus last week, bringing the total deaths so far this flu season to 35.
The deaths were reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, which cautioned that the total does not represent all flu-related deaths in the state because many may not be reported or even diagnosed. The department does not indicate which counties the deaths occurred in.
So far, this flu season has been milder than last year’s, which saw 391 people die from the virus or complications from it.
We are moving closer to the peak of flu season, which typically runs from October through May.
The state agency said in a statement that there is still time to get vaccinated.
“Flu will be circulating, and infection rates will likely remain high at least for the next several weeks,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore, in the statement. “Getting vaccinated now is the best way to protect yourself and those you come in contact with.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that everyone 6 months old and older receive a vaccination against the flu.
All Triangle hospitals have restricted visits by children 12 and younger to limit the spread of the disease.
