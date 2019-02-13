Wake may have ‘win-win’ for Crooked Creek park site; commissioner glitter bombed

Wake County leaders will consider giving the former Crooked Creek Golf Course to the town of Fuquay-Varina — for free.

It’s the latest turn for the 143-acre property which has dominated discussions in recent years and became a political football during the recent commissioner election.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners bought the land last summer to use as a county park only to vote to sell it a few months later.

Now, commissioners who have advocated for the park say a “win-win” has been found to preserve the land outside the county’s purview.

Commissioners shared the news on social media and will discuss it during the board’s Monday meeting.

Wake County Manager David Ellis will ask for the board’s approval to enter into negotiations to give the park to the town of Fuquay-Varina, at no cost, Commissioner Greg Ford said in a Facebook post.

“I am very encouraged by this motion and the many positive outcomes it has for the the use of the property, and the current and future citizens who will benefit from its local use and control,” Ford wrote on Facebook. “This is a win-win solution for the entire Wake County community.”

In his own Facebook post, Commissioner Matt Calabria said he also looked forward to the negotiations.

“Monday’s meeting will be the starting gun, not the finish line,” he wrote. “Many details must be worked out before we can say we’ve reached a deal. No commitment has been made, and residents should continue to be attentive to this issue. However, the county’s emerging direction is worth being excited about.”

The county spent a little over $4 million to purchase the property from The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit that conserves natural and open space.

Greg Ford

Meanwhile, CBS17 is reporting that a glitter bomb — a device that releases glitter when opened — and a message was sent to Ford’s home. The message said “make better decisions next time,” according to CBS17.

Members of the South Wake Park Project “categorically condemn such a childish prank,” according to a statement released Wednesday.

“The sender’s misguided action does not represent this group,” the statement said. “Thousands of SWPP members have been involved in the park project, and we encourage all parties to continue meaningful dialogue and to work toward a solution.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.