Weather makeup days are changing Presidents Day weekend plans for many Wake students

The long Presidents Day weekend break from school is being shortened for Wake County students to help make up for time lost during December’s snowstorm.

Friday is an early release day for most of Wake County’s schools, including those on the traditional, modified and year-round calendars. So students will be dismissed 2.5 hours early. Many students also are off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

But Tuesday is now a weather makeup day instead of a teacher workday for traditional-calendar schools and Carroll, East Garner and East Millbrook middle schools and Fox Road Elementary School.

Presidents Day weekend was originally envisioned by Wake school calendar planners as being an opportunity to give families at traditional-calendar schools a long four-day break.

But schools were canceled for two days in December, prompting Wake to schedule new days to replace the time. For instance, Carroll, East Garner and East Millbrook middle schools and Fox Road Elementary are losing both Tuesday’s day off and Friday’s early release day.

Schools use early release days to provide teachers with training. But starting next school year, Wake is eliminating early release days in favor of scheduling additional teacher workdays. The change means there will be three less days of classes for students.

Go to https://www.wcpss.net/makeupdays to view a list of weather makeup days for each Wake calendar. Go to https://www.wcpss.net/calendars to view all the different Wake school calendars.