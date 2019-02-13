Large fire damages Raleigh apartment complex

No one was injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in west Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, which started just before 2:30 p.m., damaged 16 units in Building 22 of Enclave at Crossroads Apartments, Raleigh Police Capt. B.N. Limper said. The complex is near the Cary Crossroads shopping center.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 to 30 minutes, Limper said. Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Limper said no one was injured, and it’s unclear how many residents are displaced. Red Cross volunteers arrived Wednesday.

Jesse Vaughan, a 22-year-old student at N.C. State University, said he was in the shower in his second-floor apartment when he heard someone banging on the door.

“I thought someone had left a package,” he said. “I kept going on, got out and put my clothes on, and someone came to the door and yelled, ‘Fire!’”

Vaughan said he grabbed his dogs, a Pug and a Miniature Australian Shepherd, and ran outside.

Anthony Torres, 25, said he was playing a video game when when he heard someone banging on the door of his first-floor apartment.

“I poked my head out the door, and it was a wall of smoke, Torres said as he sat on a curb about 30 yards from his apartment.

As he heard sirens approaching, Torres said, he started knocking on his neighbors’ doors to make sure no one else was in the building.

Torres said he works third shift as a grocery store manager, so he typically sleeps during the afternoon hours.

“Thank God I wasn’t (asleep), because I’m a heavy sleeper,” he said. “I know I wouldn’t have woke up.”





More than an hour after the fire was under control, firefighters used a crane to douse hot spots in the badly burned building.





Torres said he didn’t know yet if his apartment was damaged. The firefighters, he said, told him “to hope for the best, expect the worst.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.