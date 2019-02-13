Man on FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list shot and killed at an Apex hotel

A man believed to be one of the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives was shot and killed by law enforcement at an Apex hotel Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Apex Police Department followed up on information about an FBI fugitive staying at the Woodspring Suites at 901 Lufkin Road in Apex, according to an FBI news release.
FBI agents and local officers identified the room the person was staying in and tried to take him into custody, according to the release. The suspect, who was reportedly armed, was shot and killed during the process.
The suspect is believed to be Greg Carlson, who is wanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles. He was placed on the FBI’s Top Ten Fugitives list in September.
He was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 3, 2017, but fled after posting bond. He was spotted in areas across the South including Dayton Beach and Jacksonville in Florida and Hoover, Alabama, throughout 2017.
Investigators have linked him through DNA to sexual assaults dating back to 2003, according to information posted on the FBI’s website. He’s one of the few people on the list who is not wanted for murder.
“This man is a woman’s worst nightmare,” FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola said on the website. “He is the prowler who breaks in at night and violently sexually assaults his victims.”
He added there are likely more victims and that Carlson demonstrated “a pattern of violent crimes against women stretching over a period of years.”
“Positive identification will come from the medical examiner’s office,” according to the news release. “While this internal review process is occurring, no further comments can be made.”
