NC State basketball player Eric Lockett charged with assaulting a woman

N.C. State basketball player Eric Lockett has been charged with assaulting a woman, according to arrest records.
Lockett, 23, was charged Tuesday by Raleigh police, records show. No other details were immediately available early Thursday morning.
Lockett is a 6-5 guard who transferred to the Wolfpack team from Florida International last year. As a graduate transfer, he’s been eligible to play this season.
WRAL first reported the news.
