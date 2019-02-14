Local

NC State basketball player Eric Lockett charged with assaulting a woman

By Sarah Nagem

February 14, 2019 06:34 AM

NC State's Eric Lockett talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Pittsburgh Panthers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 12, 2019.
Raleigh

N.C. State basketball player Eric Lockett has been charged with assaulting a woman, according to arrest records.

Lockett, 23, was charged Tuesday by Raleigh police, records show. No other details were immediately available early Thursday morning.

Lockett is a 6-5 guard who transferred to the Wolfpack team from Florida International last year. As a graduate transfer, he’s been eligible to play this season.

WRAL first reported the news.

