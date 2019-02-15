Local

Cary man arrested after posting multiple child porn photos online, police say

By Simone Jasper

February 15, 2019 11:56 AM

Rodd Mitchell O’Hara
Rodd Mitchell O’Hara Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
A Cary man is accused of posting child pornography online, and town police say they “recovered” 46 images and videos in their investigation.

Rodd Mitchell O’Hara, 48, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony. He was arrested Thursday.

Police in arrest warrants describe nine files depicting children believed to be 8 to 14 years old. O’Hara uploaded the child pornography on Tumblr between June and November 2018, according to Cary police.

A court document lists O’Hara’s bond amount at $250,000.

