Cary man arrested after posting multiple child porn photos online, police say

A Cary man is accused of posting child pornography online, and town police say they “recovered” 46 images and videos in their investigation.
Rodd Mitchell O’Hara, 48, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony. He was arrested Thursday.
Police in arrest warrants describe nine files depicting children believed to be 8 to 14 years old. O’Hara uploaded the child pornography on Tumblr between June and November 2018, according to Cary police.
A court document lists O’Hara’s bond amount at $250,000.
