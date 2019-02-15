Local

Raleigh man charged with fracturing baby’s skull

By Thomasi McDonald

February 15, 2019 06:21 PM

Michael Buchanan
Michael Buchanan CCBI
Michael Buchanan CCBI
RALEIGH

Police on Friday accused a Raleigh man of fracturing a 22-month old child’s skull.

Michael Buchanan has been charged with one felony count of intentional child abuse, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Wake County clerk’s office.

Police say the offense happened Thursday.

Court records show that Buchanan also has a Washington, D.C. address.

He was taken into custody Friday after he was questioned by police, according to the City County Bureau of Identification.

Investigators have accused Buchanan of fracturing the back of the child’s skull. The child also suffered bleeding outside of the brain, according to the arrest warrant.

Police described Buchanan as the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.

Buchanan was transported to the Wake County jail and placed under a $2 million bail.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any other child under the age of 16 unless supervised by an adult.

Thomasi McDonald

Thomasi McDonald is a veteran journalist who writes about crime and public safety issues.

  Comments  