Holly Springs pair charged with making meth; police say a child lived on the property

By Simone Jasper

February 18, 2019 11:48 AM

Holly Springs

A Holly Springs man and woman are accused of making methamphetamine on a property where a child lived, according to police.

Fred Edward McKnight, 46, and Angela McKnight Adams, 42, were charged with possession with intent to manufacture precursor, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and manufacture methamphetamine. They were arrested Friday.

Holly Springs police say McKnight and Adams had six chemicals used for making meth and that they manufactured the drug at a residence where a child lived. Arrest warrants for the defendants describe each keeping a trailer “that was resorted to by persons using” methamphetamine.

Bonds for McKnight and Adams were listed at $71,500, according to records.

