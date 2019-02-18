Holly Springs pair charged with making meth; police say a child lived on the property

A Holly Springs man and woman are accused of making methamphetamine on a property where a child lived, according to police.
Fred Edward McKnight, 46, and Angela McKnight Adams, 42, were charged with possession with intent to manufacture precursor, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and manufacture methamphetamine. They were arrested Friday.
Holly Springs police say McKnight and Adams had six chemicals used for making meth and that they manufactured the drug at a residence where a child lived. Arrest warrants for the defendants describe each keeping a trailer “that was resorted to by persons using” methamphetamine.
Bonds for McKnight and Adams were listed at $71,500, according to records.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments