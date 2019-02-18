Local

Man pointed gun before he was shot and killed in Raleigh’s Glenwood South, police say

By Simone Jasper

February 18, 2019 03:57 PM

The 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, between Peace Street and W. Johnson Street in Raleigh.
The 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, between Peace Street and W. Johnson Street in Raleigh. Google Maps
The 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, between Peace Street and W. Johnson Street in Raleigh. Google Maps
Raleigh

A 30-year-old man who died after a Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh’s Glenwood South district had pointed a gun at people in a vehicle, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police responded at about 2:20 a.m. to a parking deck at 600 Glenwood Avenue, between Peace Street and West Johnson Street.

Police say Willie Britton, 30, was part of a group that was in an argument with other people.

“As vehicles were lining up to exit the deck, Britton approached the vehicle of the individuals from the verbal confrontation with a gun pointed at the occupants,” the news release said. “One of the occupants exited the vehicle with a gun and the two shot at each other.”

Britton died after he was taken to WakeMed, The News & Observer previously reported. Police say they haven’t filed charges and aren’t seeking suspects in connection with the shooting.

“Additional follow-up work by detectives and further consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office will take place before final determinations are made concerning the case,” the news release said.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

  Comments  