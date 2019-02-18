Man pointed gun before he was shot and killed in Raleigh’s Glenwood South, police say

A 30-year-old man who died after a Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh’s Glenwood South district had pointed a gun at people in a vehicle, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
Police responded at about 2:20 a.m. to a parking deck at 600 Glenwood Avenue, between Peace Street and West Johnson Street.
Police say Willie Britton, 30, was part of a group that was in an argument with other people.
“As vehicles were lining up to exit the deck, Britton approached the vehicle of the individuals from the verbal confrontation with a gun pointed at the occupants,” the news release said. “One of the occupants exited the vehicle with a gun and the two shot at each other.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Britton died after he was taken to WakeMed, The News & Observer previously reported. Police say they haven’t filed charges and aren’t seeking suspects in connection with the shooting.
“Additional follow-up work by detectives and further consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office will take place before final determinations are made concerning the case,” the news release said.
Comments