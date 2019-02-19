Local

Police think same man may be responsible for 3 Durham bank robberies this month

By Thomasi McDonald

February 19, 2019 05:29 PM

Durham Police Department
DURHAM

Police are trying to figure out if the same man is responsible for three BB&T bank robberies in 11 days in Durham.

One bank branch was robbed twice.

In each incident, witnesses told police a man wearing a hoodie entered the bank, handed a note to a teller and ran away with cash. He never showed a weapon, according to Durham police.

The latest robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the BB&T at 1107 W. N.C. 54. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and a silver-colored car he apparently used to flee.

Five days before, on Feb. 14, police said the BB&T at 5407 S. Miami Blvd. was robbed shortly before 10 a.m. Police said the man appeared to be in his mid 40s to 50s, stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 230 pounds.

The same bank was robbed just after 10 a.m. Feb. 11, police said. Witnesses told police the man appeared to be in his 50s.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Thomasi McDonald

Thomasi McDonald is a veteran journalist who writes about crime and public safety issues.

