UNC’s dental school will be renamed following a record donation

By Jane Stancill

February 20, 2019 03:13 PM

UNC-Chapel Hill’s dental school will be renamed following a $27.68 million gift, the largest in the school’s history, the university announced Wednesday.

The donation came as a bequest from Dr. Claude Adams III, a Durham dentist who died in 2018. The school will be renamed the UNC Claude A. Adams Jr. and Grace Phillips Adams School of Dentistry in honor of Adams’ parents, according to a news release from UNC.

The gift was announced at a celebration Wednesday in the school’s Koury Oral Health Sciences Building.

Adams’ bequest will go toward scholarships, including a new merit scholarship program, as well as professorships, staff awards and a service program for students, the news release said.

UNC dental school students work alongside practicing dentists across the state, where they gain skills and provide free dental care to North Carolinians.

